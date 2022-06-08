Vishay Intertechnology Low Profile, AEC-Q200 Qualified DC-Link Film Capacitor Withstands THB Testing of 60 C / 93 % RH for 56 Days

MALVERN, Pa., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new low profile, AEC-Q200 qualified DC-Link metallized polypropylene film capacitor. Designed to meet the demands of high humidity automotive applications, the Vishay Roederstein MKP1848Se DC-Link is the first such device to withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 60 C / 93 % relative humidity for 56 days at rated voltage.

The Automotive Grade capacitor released today is available in four building heights — 12 mm, 15 mm, 18 mm, and 24 mm — and 12 standard dimension options. With its low profile design and high resistance to humidity, the radial device is ideal for space-constrained automotive applications, including HVAC systems, on-board and inductive battery charging systems, air conditioning compressors, and motor drives for electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

The MKP1848Se DC-Link capacitor offers rated capacitance from 1 µF to 75 µF and low ESR down to 3 mΩ. The RoHS-compliant device provides high ripple current capabilities up to 27 A and rated voltages of 500 VDC, 700 VDC, 900 VDC, and 1200 VDC at +85 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the MKP1848Se DC-Link are available now, with a lead time of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

