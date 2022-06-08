BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.7%

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s common stock, representing an increase of $0.02 per share, or 8.7%, over the prior dividend. The dividend is payable July 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2022.



About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, develops multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com. For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the other reports it filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

