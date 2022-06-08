Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Talent Management Technology Trends

Boca Raton, FL, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on June 14 to understand how employers are prioritizing their talent management technology needs and the reasons behind those priorities.

“The different options of talent management technology, coupled with talent needs that are continually evolving, can be overwhelming for buyers,” said Claude Werder, Senior Vice President and Principal HCM Analyst. “This research seeks to understand how employers are prioritizing their talent management technology needs and the reasons behind those priorities.”

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Benchmarking Technology’s Impact on Talent Readiness and Retention, seeks to answer:

Which types of talent management technology are employers most likely to invest in over the next 1-2 years?

What are the biggest drivers for buying new technology?

What challenges do organizations need to overcome to create and maintain an effective technology ecosystem for talent management?

What are organizations doing to make sense of the complex talent management technology market so their selection decisions meet the needs of both today and the future?

How are employers leveraging advanced analytics (AI, ML) to make better people decisions?

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/VDZ69QM. Participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group research summary, Reimagining Talent Management for Hybrid Work.

“Today’s workforce is highly-mobile, values work-life balance, and is under the pressure of significant stressors,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “To engage, develop and retain talent requires vision and strategy, but the great enabler is talent management technology. AI and ML are heavily influencing talent management technology, and we want to better understand how organizations are adopting and leveraging the latest innovations to develop and retain their top talent.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve their use of technology to drive talent outcomes.

