DIRTT’s Chicago Experience Center to Showcase the Power of Industrialized Construction

CHICAGO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable interior environments, will host Connext 2022. Connext is a two-day learning experience where designers and architects will explore how industrialized construction can be used to build high-performing and adaptable workplace, educational and healthcare spaces.

Connext 2022 is being held June 13-14 at DIRTT’s Experience Center (325 N. Wells Street, Chicago) to coincide with NeoCon design week, one of the most important events of the year for the commercial interiors industry. For 50 years, designers and architects from around the world have attended NeoCon to be inspired by the latest products, services and solutions in commercial design.

With over 18 vignettes, DIRTT’s Experience Center showcases the art and science of industrialized construction, and the unlimited scope and diversity of its materiality, colors and finishes. In addition, working in association with leading experience agency Envoy, DIRTT’s creative studio has installed a central DNA exhibit, consisting of three digital and interactive pillars, that provide an immersive and unique learning experience which celebrates the company’s history and vision for the future.

Guests will choose their own adventure and take a self-guided tour through the space where “idea starters'' and subject matter experts will be stationed to provide insights about this way of building, offer a behind-the-scenes look at DIRTT’s physical products and digital tools, and spark inspiration about how industrialized construction can be used to curate any space. Additionally, using virtual reality technology, guests will be able to walk through designs in real time, helping them understand how DIRTT takes a collaborative approach to building spaces.

DIRTT is excited to be part of this momentous week for the design industry and to provide architects and designers the freedom to explore, inquire and understand how industrialized construction can enable business growth and how it brings designs to life in a way that promotes design freedom, adaptability and sustainability. For more information and to book a tour, visit connext.dirtt.com.

For the latest in design and construction perspectives, from industry leaders like Disney, Gensler, Ware Malcomb, Autodesk, Turner, ThinkLab Microsoft, IIDA, AIA and over 50 others, visit DIRTT’s editorial platform make.space.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes. Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.