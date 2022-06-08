H&R Block Welcomes Summer Interns with Program Designed Around Four Key Pillars for Future Career Success

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two dozen interns from 10 universities will be working in various departments at H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) this summer as it welcomes the students to participate in its intern program designed around four pillars for future career success. The four pillars of the program are designed to create relevant experiences and positive engagement, while also providing a fresh perspective on H&R Block’s company culture and values. The pillars include: professional development, community giveback, social and networking.



“We look forward to welcoming students from all across the country as they participate in our summer program,” said Tiffany Monroe, chief people and culture officer at H&R Block. “Our goal is to have interns leave at the end of the summer feeling confident and career-ready, knowing H&R Block will always be a home to them, and our culture is at the heart of everything we do.”

Each area of the internship program is designed to prepare interns with tangible skills as they prepare to enter the workforce. These include:

Professional Development

Participants of the program will attend interactive workshops throughout the summer, built around themes such as resume building, LinkedIn profile optimization, leadership development, presentation practice and more. Each intern will be paired with both a hiring manager and young professional mentor at H&R Block for leadership and guidance throughout the program.

Education on diversity and belonging in the workplace will be highlighted through a unique Belonging@Block workshop, “From College to Corporate: How to Navigate, Belong and Be Yourself.” Belonging@Block is the company’s DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiative created to foster a culture where every voice is heard and associates feel safe, included and inspired.

Community Giveback

Interns will participate in community service projects at HappyBottoms, Cards for a Cause, Bikes for Goodness Sake and Harvesters. The interns will also learn about the importance of community impact and Block’s community impact platform Make Every Block Better.

Social

The social pillar will reward hard work with experiences like Kansas City Royals games, which are opportunities for the interns to get to know each other, and an end of season celebration at Top Golf. Social events allow interns to connect with each other and their corporate peers in a fun and relaxed atmosphere

Networking

Interns will build connections with all levels of leadership through team-building activities, executive fireside chats, and a “former intern” roundtable hosted by associates at H&R Block who have participated in the program in previous years. Networking will also occur during team lunches, frequent check-ins, and through an internal communication tool designed for interns to share their experiences with others in the program throughout the summer.

This summer’s interns come from a variety of educational backgrounds to gain experience in the company’s Information Technology, Finance, Data Science and Analytics, and Talent Acquisition departments. This year’s summer interns are:

Vineet Bhardwaj, Columbia University

Thomas Charles, University of Missouri – Kansas City

Cooper Dunst, Kansas State University

Sarah Duong, University of Kansas

Jalin Evans, University of Missouri

Kyra Haake, University of Missouri – Kansas City

Ross Hahn, Kansas State University

Daniel Hajialigol, Virginia Tech

Levi Hayes, Missouri State University

Caleb John Hefty, Kansas State University

Umar Khan, University of Kansas

Alice Kuang, University of Kansas

Jared Lee, University of Missouri – Kansas City

Megan Li, New York University

Laurana Marshall, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Tito Opawole, University of Missouri

Lena Otiankouya, University of Missouri – Kansas City

Anjali Roy, University of Kansas

Tait Sasenick, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Andrew Stene, Kansas State University

Charan Suresh, University of Kansas

Teegan Swanson, Kansas State University

Srikar Turaga, University of Kansas

Caelen Walker, University of Missouri

Michael Wright, University of Missouri – Kansas City

