Lantronix to Display Out-of-Band Software and Hardware Solutions at Cisco Live

IRVINE, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it will display its Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) solutions at Cisco Live, being held June 12–16, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lantronix, a Cisco Solutions Partner, will be at booth Number 3454. Lantronix OOBM solutions enable end-to-end business continuity across remote locations, data centers, branch offices and unmanned sites.



At Cisco Live, Lantronix will showcase its ConsoleFlow™ cloud-based centralized device management platform with OOBM hardware, including the SLC™8000, the new EMG™ family of edge management gateways and the G520 series of next-generation IoT cellular gateways. Providing automated failover using Lantronix Connectivity Data Services, Lantronix’s OOBM solutions are available with its LEVEL™ Technical Services to provide peace-of-mind service with a trusted account advisor who helps ensure maximum uptime for the data center and remote locations.

“As a leader in Out-of-Band Remote Management, Lantronix delivers a feature-rich product portfolio that ensures business continuity across remote locations, branch offices and unmanned sites,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix Inc. “Thousands of global customers across multiple industry verticals use our resilient solutions to maximize uptime and operational efficiency, delivering successful outcomes.”

ConsoleFlow Cloud-Based Device Management Platform

Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow cloud-based device management solution increases operational efficiency by providing a single pane from which to manage all deployed Lantronix edge management gateways and connected IT equipment. It features True Zero-Touch automation, which simplifies onboarding logistics of new devices, virtually eliminating on-site visits, which reduces operational costs. It also provides automated monitoring with real-time notifications. Its native mobile apps for iOS® or Android™ platforms provide the freedom to observe and connect to any device while on the go.

SLC8000 Advanced Console Manager and SLB remote Branch Office Manager

Lantronix will also display its modular SLC8000 advanced console manager and SLB remote branch office manager, which are designed to reduce deployment, management complexity and costs while maximizing IT infrastructure uptime. These solutions enable IT personnel of any-sized enterprise to securely monitor, manage and troubleshoot equipment from anywhere while maintaining access to critical equipment, even during network outages via secondary dial-up or cellular connections.

EMG Family of Edge Gateways

Lantronix’s EMG family of edge gateways solve business continuity needs by providing remote access and administration for unmanned sites, branch offices, retail stores and intermediate distribution frames (IDF’s) where OOBM is a necessity. Available in two sizes (EMG8500 and EMG7500), the EMG edge gateways deliver remote troubleshooting, increase resilience and improve remediation times to ensure the uptime and efficiency of networks, keeping businesses running smoothly.

G520 Series of Next-Generation IoT Cellular Gateways

Lantronix’s G520 series of IoT cellular gateways meet the needs of users in Industry 4.0, security and transport applications by providing flexibility to the edge via advanced technologies that provide the ability to:

Measure and report how equipment and machines are performing

Aggregate real-time performance data to improve operations performance

Connect devices from multiple suppliers, monitor production and control equipment

Predict problems and maintenance requirements before they occur

Delivering a complete solution, G520 series IoT gateways come pre-configured with ConsoleFlow Device Management and Lantronix Connectivity Services.

Lantronix Connectivity Services

Lantronix Connectivity Services deliver secure global connectivity services across 600 networks in 185 countries, including the highly secure Site-to-Site VPN. With a single SIM card and global plan, customers can deploy cellular data connectivity quickly for solutions such as asset and fleet management, supply chain logistics, remote office and unmanned locations.

LEVEL Technical Services

The team at Lantronix cares about its customers’ success. Its dedicated technical experts are available to assist with unique IT and IoT solutions. Lantronix continually improves its support organization through customer feedback and data-driven analysis with the goal of providing the best overall service, delivering the utmost in customer satisfaction.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

