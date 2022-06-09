Clip Money, Inc. to Host Live Corporate Webinar on June 16th at 11am ET

Joseph Arrage, Co-Founder & CEO of Clip Money, will provide a corporate overview via a live presentation followed by live Q&A



Investors and other interested parties are invited to join and learn more about Clip Money’s cloud-based platform for faster and easier banking transactions.

TORONTO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSXV: CLIP) (formerly 13842053 Canada Corp.) (“Clip Money”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Co-Founder & CEO, Joseph Arrage, will be presenting Clip Money’s story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 11am ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: clipmoney@rbmilestone.com.

About Clip Money

Clip Money operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. Clip Money combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States.

For further information please visit www.clipmoney.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Additional Information

For more information, please contact:

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

tel: 844-593-2547

IR@clipmoney.com