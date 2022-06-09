ProSearch to Explore Metaverse and Its Impact on Legal Discovery at EDI Annual Summer Meeting

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces it is a platinum-level sponsor for the EDI fifth annual Summer Meeting being held at the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, June 21-22, 2022. This will be EDI’s first in-person Summer Meeting in three years.



At this year’s EDI Summer Meeting, ProSearch will host the session “Live from the Metaverse! Discovery in the Year 2030” where attendees will experience a hands-on demonstration of the newest virtual reality technology and explore how it will impact the future business landscape. Session leaders from ProSearch and progressive legal departments will share what workplaces may look like in 2030, including how telework and work from home will further evolve and the potential consequences they may have for litigation and discovery.

ProSearch is a longtime partner and sponsor of the Electronic Discovery Institute, whose programming is synonymous with influential scholarship based on the relevance of its sessions. EDI brings together distinguished faculty, all carefully selected for their thought leadership and advocacy. The annual EDI Summer Meeting is a relaxed environment that invites in-house counsel and other attendees to benchmark with peers while gaining new understanding of eDiscovery, technology, and the practice of law.

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

