Team Nick Coates Awards Recognize 12 Police Officers For Taking Impaired Drivers Off Newfoundland and Labrador Roads

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is recognizing 12 members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) for their outstanding work to take impaired drivers off provincial roads and highways with its Team Nick Coates Awards.



“Anytime someone gets behind the wheel impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, there is the potential for a devastating crash,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “MADD Canada is proud to recognize and thank the dedicated police officers who work so hard to prevent impaired driving and make our roads safer for everyone.”

Established in 2019, the Team Nick Coates Awards are a way for MADD Canada to recognize police officers for their extraordinary work to take impaired drivers off the roads. Officers who have taken a minimum of 12 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Gold Award. Officers who have taken at least 8 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Silver Award. Officers also receive certificates and special challenge coins. (Charges/sanctions are based on Criminal Code investigations or 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition program sanctions.)

The award is named in honour of Nick Coates, who was killed by an impaired driver in August of 2013. Nick was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pick-up truck driven by a man who had been drinking the night before and the morning of the crash. Just 27 years old, Nick was working his dream job as a civil engineer and was engaged to be married.

This year’s awards ceremony, held at RNC Headquarters in St. John’s today, includes recipients from 2021/2022, as well as 2020/2021 and 2019/2020 when the awards ceremonies were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick’s father Terry Coates and stepmother Patricia Hynes-Coates, who is a former National President of MADD Canada, sister Amanda Hynes, brother Anthony Hynes and fiancée Elizabeth Dawe are attending the ceremony. Joining Terry and Patricia to present the awards to officers are RNC Deputy Chief Colin McNeil and Sergeant Major Trevor Baldwin, RCMP NL. MADD Canada is also very pleased to have the Honourable Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service NL at the awards ceremony to share the Government’s support for the Team Nick Coates Awards and the officers being recognized.

2021/2022 Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Recipients

Cst. Cody A. Langmead – Gold (51 drivers)

Cst. Christopher M. G. Horan – Gold (13 drivers)

Cst. Joseph W. Burry – Silver (11 drivers))

Cst. Geoffrey P. Heffernan – Silver (8 drivers)

Cst. Zachary B. Putt – Silver (8 drivers)

Cst. Terence C. Reid – Silver (8 drivers)

2021/2022 Royal Canadian Mounted Police Recipients

Cst. Caleb Pellerin - Gold (57 drivers)

Cst Francis Turgeon - Gold (14 drivers)

Cst. Raymond Whalen - Gold (14 drivers)

Cst. Caleb Brobbel – Silver (11 drivers)

Cst. Corey Goulding - Silver (8 drivers)

Cst. John Marsh - Silver (8 drivers)



“When we consider the lives lost, and the families forever in pain, it is certainly difficult to understand how impaired driving can remain prevalent,” said RNC Chief Patrick Roche. “The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our communities, demonstrated through the ongoing training of breath technicians and drug recognition experts (DRE) within our service. I send sincere congratulations to the officers being recognized for their commitment to removing impaired drivers from our communities, your hard work and professionalism has truly made a difference.”

“The fact that impaired driving continues to take lives and cause catastrophic injuries on the roadways of Newfoundland and Labrador is tragic and entirely preventable,” said Assistant Commissioner Jennifer Ebert, Commanding Officer of RCMP NL. “I commend all the police officers recognized by MADD Canada for their diligence in combatting impaired driving and thank MADD Canada for its important work and recognition of our police officers.”

MADD Canada thanks the Coates family, the RCMP and the RNC for their support of the Team Nick Coates Awards.