IntelliTrans Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

ATLANTA, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, the leader in global multi-modal solutions that optimize supply chain operations for bulk and break-bulk product manufacturers, is recognized as a Niche Player in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms1 authored by Gartner Analyst Carly West. In the report, “Gartner defines the real-time transportation visibility platform (RTTVP) market as those vendors offering platforms that provide commercial customers and consumers with real-time insights into their orders and shipments once they have left the warehouse of a brand owner, supplier, or service provider.”

“We are proud that the IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform (GVP) continues to be recognized as a Niche Player in this Magic Quadrant report for the second time,” said Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. “We believe this is a validation of our powerful and comprehensive visibility platform, which brings value to clients through automated business processes that streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer service.”

“A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.” Further, “A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.” Gartner adds that, “By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view."2

In our opinion, as a Niche Player, IntelliTrans delivers the most value to companies that manufacture bulk & break-bulk products like forest products, metals, plastics, and chemicals. These industries have different supply chain needs than retail & consumer products companies, including but not limited to doing most of their shipping via rail and specialty truck equipment (flatbed, tanks, hoppers, etc.). IntelliTrans' solutions are uniquely suited to address those requirements.

The IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform is purpose-built to bring supply chain visibility and execution across truck, rail, barge, and ocean transportation modes to its global clients in the petrochemical, metal and mining, logistics service provider, forest product, and building materials industries. GVP is a Global Control Tower that provides facility visibility and management of yards, docks, and inventory.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower (Global Visibility Platform℠) and IntelliTrans TMS (transportation management system), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Website: www.intellitrans.com.

__________________________

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Carly West, 24 May 2022

2 Gartner Methodology, “Gartner Magic Quadrant”, https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research



