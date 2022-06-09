Las Vegas, USA, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market To Surpass USD 3 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

The orthopedic prosthesis devices market is anticipated to grow owing to several factors such as the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, rising number of trauma cases, the increasing number of sports-related injuries, and technological advancements in product development among others are expected to drive the orthopedic prosthesis devices market.

DelveInsight's Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market scenario.

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the Global Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market during the forecasted period.

Key Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices companies proactively working in the market include Ottobock, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Advanced Arm Dynamics, TASKA Prosthetics, NAKED PROSTHETICS, Steeper Inc, Össur, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Orthotic & Prosthetic Lab, Inc, BioMetrics Prosthetic and Orthotic CT, Trulife, INTEGRUM, Mobius Bionics, Open Bionics, Blatchford Limited, inMotion Prosthetics and Orthotics, SYNERGY PROSTHETICS, Motorica LLC, WillowWood Global LLC, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.22 Billion in 2021 , growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2027.

, growing at a during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach by 2027. In December 2020, Integrum AB received the product approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their Osseoanchored Prostheses for the Rehabilitation of Amputees (OPRA) Implant System, the first implant system marketed in the U.S. for adults who have transfemoral—or above-the-knee—amputations.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Overview

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices are supportive devices intended to replace body parts such as limbs, which may have been lost through trauma or disease or be missing due to congenital conditions. For instance, an artificial arm or leg is intended to provide the normal function of the missing limb.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market during the forecast period. This domination is owing to several factors such as the increasing prevalence of Osteosarcoma, a high number of sports-related injuries, the increasing prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease, as well as high awareness among people regarding disease management, and the ability to afford such devices and among other factors in the North-American region.

Furthermore, the prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure in the region contribute to the growth of the regional Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and supportive reimbursement programs further provide immense growth opportunities for the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Dynamics

Various factors such as the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, rising number of trauma cases, the increasing number of sports-related injuries, and technological advancements in product development among other factors are expected to drive the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market. One of the key aspects responsible for the growth of the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market is the rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Diabetes is considered one of the leading causes of limb amputation which in turn may boost the demand for Orthopedic Prosthetics, thereby providing a positive growth outlook for the Global Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market during the forecast period. In addition to that, the rising incidents of road accidents, among other causes of trauma injury diseases are expected to aid in the growth of the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market during the forecast period.

However, on the contrary, side effects associated with the prolonged usage of orthopedic prosthetics such as choke syndrome, contact dermatitis, and fitting-related issues with devices in overweight patients as well as limitations associated with different product types may prove to be certain restraints to the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market growth. Alongside, the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market witnessed a short-term decline in revenue generation due to the pursuance of the lockdown restrictions as necessary measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection causing a setback in the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market.

Scope of the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2027

2021-2027 Market Segmentation By Product: Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices [Shoulder, Elbow, Hand & Wrist, And Fingers], Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices [Foot & Ankle, Knee, Hip, And Others]), By Technology (Active [Body-Powered And Electric-Powered] And Passive

Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices [Shoulder, Elbow, Hand & Wrist, And Fingers], Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices [Foot & Ankle, Knee, Hip, And Others]), By Technology (Active [Body-Powered And Electric-Powered] And Passive Market Segmentation By Customization: Prefabricated And Customized

Prefabricated And Customized Market Segmentation By Age Group: Adult And Pediatric

Adult And Pediatric Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America) Leading Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Companies: Ottobock, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Advanced Arm Dynamics, TASKA Prosthetics, NAKED PROSTHETICS, Steeper Inc, Össur, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Orthotic & Prosthetic Lab, Inc, BioMetrics Prosthetic and Orthotic CT, Trulife, INTEGRUM, Mobius Bionics, Open Bionics, Blatchford Limited, inMotion Prosthetics and Orthotics, SYNERGY PROSTHETICS, Motorica LLC, WillowWood Global LLC, and others.

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

