Carahsoft Named Dell 2022 Federal Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2022 Federal Partner of the Year for “Excellence in Engagement” by Dell Technologies. This award was presented to Carahsoft at Dell Technologies World recognizing Carahsoft’s dedicated sales, integrated marketing, and overall quest to best serve customers alongside Dell.



“We are honored to be recognized as Dell’s Federal Partner of the Year,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President, Carahsoft. “With the support of our reseller partners, our dedicated Dell team is committed to driving value through customer and reseller education, implementing strategic marketing campaigns, and coming up with new ways to interest our customers in the power of Dell. We look forward to continuing this momentum and building upon this successful partnership.”

Carahsoft became an authorized distributor for Dell in 2017 after many successful years working with the company. Carahsoft works closely with Dell Technologies to develop and implement marketing initiatives, such as the Dell Partner Webinar Series, which trains and empowers hundreds of customers and partners on the capabilities of Dell’s industry-leading technology.

Over the past five years, Carahsoft has grown to become Dell’s largest Federal Distributor. Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain committed to furthering Dell’s business momentum and driving value for customers.

