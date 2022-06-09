Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2022 totaled $144.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $74.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of May 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$    20,190 
Global Discovery1,769 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,884 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,352 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity825 
Non-U.S. Growth16,065 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,320 
China Post-Venture203 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity4,097 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,484 
Value Income11 
International Value Team  
International Value32,068 
International Explorer32 
Global Value Team  
Global Value24,641 
Select Equity390 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,056 
Credit Team  
High Income7,441 
Credit Opportunities145 
Floating Rate49 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,586 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak3,361 
Antero Peak Hedge1,008 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained12 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities21 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$    144,010 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
