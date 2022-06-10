Dividend payment ex-date of AS Trigon Property Development

English Estonian

AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774, trading code TPD1T, ISIN code EE3100003443; hereinafter the “Company”) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment in accordance with the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders held on 1 June 2022, regarding which information can be found in the company announcment from 1 June 2022) at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 16 June 2022.



In relation to the above, the ex-date for the change of the rights related with the shares of the Company is 15 June 2022. From that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2021.

AS Trigon Property Development will pay dividend 0.13 Euros per share on 22 June 2022.

Rando Tomingas

AS Trigon Property Development

Member of the management board

Phone: +372 66 79 200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com