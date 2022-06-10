Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis Report 2022 with Use Cases from CLARA, Mayo Clinic, Philips, Medtronic, Roche, & Novartis

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector. Stakeholders across the healthcare continuum increasingly use AI to cater to the descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive aspects of care provision.
These aspects help improve healthcare delivery efficiency, provide personalized treatments to patients, and enhance clinical outcomes to improve patient and staff experience.
The study helps healthcare providers to understand the key trends emerging in the AI and healthcare space as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities. It provides an overview of AI and healthcare market growth drivers and restraints set to impact the deployment of AI-based solutions.
The study also highlights case studies and uses cases by end-user type - Payor/Provider, Medtech, Medical Imaging and Informatics, Pharma and Lifesciences IT, and Next-gen Diagnostics - in the healthcare market.
The report provides high-level insights on key AI-driven chatbots, natural language processing, and computer vision technologies. In addition, it discusses best practices and principles for the ethical use of AI in healthcare.
The report also guides technology vendors on charting their strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the healthcare AI space.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Healthcare Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- AI Plays a Pivotal Role in Offering Affordable, Accessible, and Efficient Healthcare Services
- Market Segmentation by End Users
- AI Use Cases with Significant Impact Potential on the Healthcare Continuum
- Purpose of AI Implementation in Healthcare Firms
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Challenges in Implementing AI-based Healthcare Solutions
- Trends Driving AI Use in Healthcare
- Healthcare Vendors with at Least One AI Capability
- AI Solution Areas Deployed in Healthcare Firms
- Cloud as the Main Deployment Model for AI in Healthcare
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- AI Use Case - Payors
- Case Study: AI for Payors - CLARA Optics for Claims Management
- AI Use Case - Providers
- Case Study: AI for Providers - Mayo Clinic Platform
- AI Use Case - Medtech
- Case Study: AI for Medtech - Medtronic Touch Surgery Enterprise
- AI Use Case - Medical Imaging and Informatics
- Case Study: AI for Medical Imaging and Informatics - Philips IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite
- AI Use Case - Pharma and Life Sciences IT
- Case Study: AI For Pharma and Life Sciences IT - Novartis's AI-based Drug Development Solution
- AI Use Case - Next-gen Diagnostics
- Case Study: AI for Next-gen Diagnostics - Roche's NAVIFY Digital Pathology Integration with AI
- Chatbots and Virtual Agents Increasingly Represent the Core of Patient Interactions in Healthcare Operations
- Natural Language Processing's Ability to Provide Insights from Unstructured Data Drives its Adoption in the Healthcare Sector
- Computer Vision to Spur New Application Development in Healthcare Segments
- AI-powered Preventive and Wellness Care to Increase in the Future
- Best Practices and Ethical Uses
- The Way Forward - Scaling AI in Healthcare
4 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cloud-based Healthcare Data Management Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI Cybersecurity Solutions Securing Healthcare Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Preventative And Wellness Solutions to Address Future Needs
