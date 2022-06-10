Elis: OCEANE 2023 - Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio

English French

Information to the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) of Elis 2023 (ISIN Code FR 0013285707)

Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio

Saint-Cloud, June 10, 2022 - Elis (ISIN FR0012435121) informs the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE 2023) that the initial conversion/exchange ratio of 1 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE is adjusted to 1.072 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE (calculated to three decimals places in accordance with the paragraph 2.6.B of the Terms and Conditions of the 3rd of October, 2017) as from May 25, 2022, ex-dividend date of the

dividend distribution paid in capital account of €0.37 per share, the distribution of which was approved by the shareholders’ meeting held on May 19, 2022.

This Adjustment complies with the provisions of the article 2.6.B.4 of the Terms and Conditions of the OCEANE 2023.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment