Information for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaige AB

English Lithuanian

Provided is the additional information for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter - the Meeting) of Snaige AB (hereinafter - Company) which is convened on June 23rd, 2022 10 a.m.

on the agenda item No. 2 .: Regarding the approval of the project of the Company’s restructuring plan.



The Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Meeting and vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot in advance and submitting to the Company (by address Pramones str. 6, Alytus, Lithuania). The document confirming the right to vote must also be sent together with voting ballot. Based on the COVID-19 morbidity rates in the country it is recommended to firstly consider the possibilities of receiving the General Voting Ballot and advance voting remotely, and to come to the Company's office only in exceptional cases when there is no other possibility.

Added:

1. Draft restructuring plan of the Company;

2. The general voting ballot.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

+370 315 56206





Attachments