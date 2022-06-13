MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 11%, PASSENGER RECOVERY ON TRACK

INVESTOR NEWS no. 17 - 13 June 2022

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in May 2022 were 10.8% above 2021 driven by higher volumes in all business units, except Baltic Sea.



Channel’s volumes were elevated by a competitor’s suspension of sailings for most of the month compared to last year. North Sea volumes were above 2021 as higher activity on most UK routes offset lower industrial flows between Sweden and the Continent, partly due to supply chain bottlenecks in the automotive sector.

Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow supported by higher capacity. The war in Ukraine lowered Baltic Sea volumes between mainly Germany and Lithuania compared to 2021.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 1.5% to 43.8m from 43.1m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased eightfold to 296k equal to 68% of volumes in May 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Transport segments are recovering faster than leisure segments as the number of cars was at 89% compared to 2019. Channel’s volumes were elevated by a competitor’s suspension of sailings for most of the month.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.6m compared to 1.0m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

DFDS ferry volumes May LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 2,782 3,650 4,043 10.8% 39,538 43,116 43,751 1.5% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 48 35 296 748.7% 4,121 989 1,640 65.9% *Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The June 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 12 July 2022 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





