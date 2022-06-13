ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|06-Jun-22
|26,579
|€539.0053
|€14,326,221.87
|07-Jun-22
|27,000
|€531.6872
|€14,355,554.40
|08-Jun-22
|32,999
|€535.6591
|€17,676,214.64
|09-Jun-22
|32,296
|€526.5263
|€17,004,693.38
|10-Jun-22
|45,038
|€504.8098
|€22,735,623.77
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771