ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 06-Jun-22 26,579 €539.0053 €14,326,221.87 07-Jun-22 27,000 €531.6872 €14,355,554.40 08-Jun-22 32,999 €535.6591 €17,676,214.64 09-Jun-22 32,296 €526.5263 €17,004,693.38 10-Jun-22 45,038 €504.8098 €22,735,623.77

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

