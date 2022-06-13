VPG to Present at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2022

MALVERN, Pa., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, announced that the company will participate in the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Virtual Conference and will be meeting with interested investors on Thursday, June 23, 2022.



The VPG presentation, which is scheduled to be available on demand beginning at 6:00 am ET on June 22, 2022, can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa37/vpg/ or through the conference site: www.ideasconferences.com.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VPG, please see VPG’s website at ir.vpgsensors.com or contact: info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For Investors:

Vishay Precision Group

Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516

info@vpgsensors.com