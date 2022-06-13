Olive Tree People Inc. Announces Over 31% Revenue Growth for 2021 and Plans Acquisition to Develop Mindfulness App for Mental Health

Santa Monica, CA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olive Tree People Inc., a leading international innovator in natural personal care and wearable beauty and health technology, is pleased to announce that the Company grew at an above-average rate of more than 31% in 2021 despite extreme conditions such as lockdowns, store closures, and many other challenges. In addition to this continued growth, the Company is also preparing to acquire a technology company that will be responsible for developing a mental health mindfulness app that will be the first step in connecting 1 million people to their nature in real time.



Olive Tree People Inc., with a valuation of $95 million, is a subsidiary of Oliveda International Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) and is currently offering common shares at a price of $1.25 per share as part of a Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering to raise up to $15 million. Interested investors can now invest at https://republic.com/olive-tree-people.

About Olive Tree People Inc.

Olive Tree People Inc., a subsidiary of Oliveda International, Inc., listed under the stock symbol OLVI, with subsidiaries such as Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, with over 20 years of experience in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products. Olive Tree People Inc., founded by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, is a leading international natural cosmetics company in the premium segment. The company also has wearable beauty and health technology unique in the world. In addition to online sales and a worldwide branch network of 650 retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, the Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Düsseldorf. Overall, the company assumes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide in the next five years and increase the branch network to 1,200 worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, Olive Tree People is the largest investor in organic certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Additional information about the Company is available at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

