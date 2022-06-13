Citrus County, FL Offering Five Properties for Sale on GovDeals

LECANTO, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrus County, FL is selling five real estate properties including three former fire stations and two vacant commercial properties to the public through GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide. The properties will be at auction until Monday, June 27, 2022. Citrus County is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the properties.



The 542 S Line Rd property is 2.559 acres of commercial property located in Lecanto, FL, cleared with highway frontage. This property is centrally located, and close to the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 491 and less than a mile from Suncoast Parkway II. It is being sold with county water, sewer, and regional drainage.

The former firehouse at 9837 E Gulf To Lake Hwy, is located in Inverness, FL. This property is situated on .34 +/- acres with 95 ft of frontage and a 4,100 sq. ft. building. This property is zoned as Public/Semi Public Institution or PSI and is currently leased. After a successful sale, a 60-day notice to tenant of sale of property will be issued, the lease will terminate, and all contents will be removed.

The vacant 465 S Lecanto Hwy property is 2.088 acres of commercial property located in Lecanto, FL. It is also centrally located, and near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 491 and about a mile from the Suncoast Parkway II. This property is being sold with county water, sewer, and regional drainage.

The property at 9658 S Pleasant Grove Rd is also a former firehouse located in Inverness, FL. This property consists of a 2,960 sq. ft. building situated on .50 +/- acres with approx. 125 ft of frontage facing S. Pleasant Grove Rd near Downtown Inverness and the Brooksville area. Also zoned as a Public/Semi Public Institution or PSI and is currently leased. After a successful sale, a 60-day notice to tenant of sale of property will be issued, the lease will terminate, and all contents will be removed.

A third former firehouse located at 14300 W Ozello Trail in Crystal River, FL is also zoned as Public/Semi Public Institution or PSI. This property consists of a 3,600 sq. ft. building and is situated on .58 +/- acres with approx. 230 ft. of frontage facing W. Ozello Trail near the downtown Crystal River and Homosassa.

To bid on these properties or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

