Lumine Group Acquires TOMIA

TORONTO and LONDON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group (“Lumine”), a division of Volaris Group focused on the communications and media vertical, today announced that it has acquired TOMIA, an innovator and leader in global connectivity monetization solutions. TOMIA’s software optimizes and orchestrates critical inter-carrier business processes including data and financial clearing, network roaming, real-time campaign management and interconnect solutions.



Many of the industry’s leading service providers rely on TOMIA’s technology to monetize customers and optimize network traffic by providing a unified view of the end-to-end connectivity process, margins, and customer journey. The company has operated in various forms for nearly 30 years and boasts over 400 deployments worldwide, processing billions of real-time transactions monthly.

“We are excited about the next growth chapter for TOMIA and are proud to become part of the Lumine communications global ecosystem,” said Gary McIIraith, Executive Chairman of TOMIA. “Lumine Group’s acquisition approach and buy and hold philosophy provides us with a solid foundation on which to build our company and deliver continued success. Operating as an autonomous business within Lumine Group, we remain laser focused on achieving our vision and serving our customers’ most critical needs.”

“TOMIA’s diverse, proven and mission-critical communications software suite, and long-term customer relationships complement Lumine’s software ecosystem,” said David Sharpley, Group Leader at Lumine. “We look to build upon TOMIA’s heritage of success and propel its next phase of growth driven by the market evolution toward 5G, IoT and cloud technologies. We welcome TOMIA’s customers, partners, and employees to the Lumine family.”

Arma Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to TOMIA on the transaction.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group is a leading global acquirer of communications & media software businesses. Lumine empowers businesses to grow by providing an ecosystem with access to a network of global, like-minded professionals, customers, and partners. Lumine Group is a division within Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). Learn more at www.luminegroup.com and via LinkedIn.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About TOMIA

TOMIA offers transformative connectivity solutions to service providers worldwide. Its innovative offering enables customers to manage a unified optimization process of both roaming and interconnect while driving the future of connectivity through new technologies and services such as VoLTE, NFV, and 5G. With regional headquarters in the US, Israel, Luxembourg, India, and a presence in over 30 countries, TOMIA serves over 400 operators including 30 tier-1 and six of the industry’s largest groups. To learn more visit www.tomiaglobal.com.

