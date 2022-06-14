Atos completes the sale of its entire stake in Worldline

English French

Paris, France – June 14, 2022 - Atos has completed the sale of its entire stake in Worldline of ca. 7.0 million shares representing ca. 2.5% of Worldline’s share capital. The sale was carried out by way of an accelerated book building to institutional investors (the “Placement”).

Atos has concomitantly entered into a derivative transaction to hedge its residual exposure to Worldline’s shares related to the outstanding exchangeable bonds due 2024, which were issued in 2019.

As a result of the Placement and derivative transaction, Atos has raised net proceeds of ca. €220 million and will no longer be a shareholder of Worldline.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as sole bookrunner for the Placement and counterparty for the derivative. Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor.

***

Contacts:

Investor Relations | Thomas Guillois | +33 6 21 34 36 62 | thomas.guillois@atos.net

Media | Martin Bovo | +33 6 14 46 79 94 | martin.bovo@atos.net

