Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiary SendCloud Partners with Leading Content Provider Zhihu to Jointly Promote Customer Reach

SHENZHEN, China., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”) has entered into a partnership with Zhizhe Sihai (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhihu”), the Beijing WOFE of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH and HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China. Leveraging its years of technical expertise and experience in email services, SendCloud will help Zhihu enhance its customer reach. The two companies are looking forward to the cooperation and are confident of exploring more growth opportunities in various fields in the future.



SendCloud is a leading email API platform in China that provides customers with email and SMS services. Since its launch in 2013, SendCloud has provided tens of thousands of enterprise customers with reliable, efficient and secure email and SMS services, as well as other service-related accurate and timely analysis reports.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises, and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

