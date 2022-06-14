OTC Markets Group Welcomes Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API; OTCQX: APAAF), a Canadian company currently delineating high-grade critical Rare Earth Elements at Alces Lake, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “APAAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:API), the OTCQX (APAAF) and in Germany. The Company is currently delineating high-grade critical Rare Earth Elements at Alces Lake, just northwest of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as exploring several highly prospective Uranium prospects in over 600 square km in the same area. The Company also has a 100% interest in 31,000 acres, including Rare Earth Element and Uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario, which historically produced over 300 million pounds of Uranium oxide and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (Yttrium) production. The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

