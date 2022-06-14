5G LAN Provider Celona Is Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner®

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the leading innovator of 5G LAN solutions, today announced it has been named a 2022 Cool Vendor by Gartner. Specifically, Celona has been named a Cool Vendor based on the April 29, 2022 report titled, “Cool Vendors™ in Communication Service Provider Business and Network Operations” by analysts Peter Liu, Pulkit Pandey, Kosei Takiishi, Mike Edholm, Sylvain Fabre, and Susan Welsh de Grimaldo at Gartner.



“We are delighted to be named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Rajeev Shah, Celona’s co-founder and CEO. “We believe this recognition reflects the hard work that our entire team has put us in what I consider a leading role in this burgeoning industry. From our perspective, private 5G is going to be defined by the ease with which enterprises can leverage this new technology. We are incredibly well-positioned in this regard.”

Since launching the first fully integrated 5G LAN platform in November 2020, Celona has seen strong demand from a range of enterprises, managed service providers, and mobile network operators looking to satisfy strategic digital business initiatives not adequately addressed today. The company’s diverse customer base includes world-class organizations such as Verizon, NTT Ltd, SBA Communications, St. Luke’s Hospital System, Purdue Research Foundation, Stanislaus State University, and many other brand-named enterprises.

Celona’s 5G LAN platform is used by manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, schools, and supply-chain leaders to drive transformational results for a wide range of mission-critical use cases that require the deterministic wireless connectivity on private & interference-free cellular spectrum and fast mobility for new generation of highly mobile devices and robotics infrastructures.

It is the only private 5G solution in the industry that has been purpose-built to help organizations easily deploy, operate, and integrate 5G cellular technology with their existing infrastructure. Patented MicroSlicing™ technology enables customers to offer guaranteed QoS, latency, and performance on a per-application and per-device group basis. Organizations can see Celona’s unique 5G LAN solution in action by visiting https://celona.io/journey .

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to implement the latest generation of digital automation initiatives in enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.