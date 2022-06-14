SMX Appraised at CMMI 2.0 Maturity Level 3 for Development

HERNDON, Va., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a global leader in delivering and managing secure cloud services, announced today that the CMMI Institute appraised its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 for Development. An organization appraised at Maturity Level 3 is performing at a level where processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in defined standards, procedures, tools and methods.



CMMI helps to identify and achieve specific and measurable business goals, deliver better products, and ensure that an organization is working as efficiently as possible. SMX’s appraisal at CMMI Level 3 certifies its development teams are employing mature and audited processes across more than ten practice areas that decrease cost, time, defects, and overall risk. In turn, increasing performance, quality, and overall customer satisfaction.

“This accomplishment is an indication of the value we provide through delivery of quality software products which enhance customer experience and accelerate mission success,” said Anthony Vultaggio, SMX Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Successfully completing the Maturity Level 3 appraisal further verifies standardized processes are implemented in accordance with established organizational policies. The appraisal also validates projects are monitored, controlled, reviewed, and continually evaluated to deliver end-to-end process-driven business solutions.



SMX has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for five consecutive years, and was most recently named a visionary in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Additionally, SMX has achieved premier status with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google Cloud for its cloud platforms.

About SMX

SMX, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

