QuestionPro Partners with Acquis Cortico-X to Reinvent Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services, and Acquis Cortico-X, a leading experience-led transformation firm, are collaborating to reinvent how businesses measure, derive insights and drive action from their data.



Acquis Cortico-X, the experience transformation arm of an elite boutique management consultancy Acquis Consulting Group, partners with clients and technology companies to drive digital transformation. Coupled with the breadth and depth of Acquis’ services to accelerate digital change, Cortico-X provides new experiences to both customers and employees through strategic advisory services, as well as incubating and commercializing new products. QuestionPro is a leading provider of online surveys and research with a business unit focused solely on customer experience management.

Together, the companies will develop a suite of branded and white labeled products that blend QuestionPro’s tools and services for market intelligence and customer insight with Cortico-X’s deep experience converting insights into business transformation. Efforts are already underway on development of a customer journey focused experience assessment and competitive benchmarking tool as well as a product that enables an organization’s experience centered continuous improvement function.

“If, as they say, the customer is the brand, then a great customer experience is the key to unlocking a brand’s full potential,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO Of QuestionPro. “In this digital world, it’s possible to know exactly how your customers feel about you – and your competitors. Now more than ever, businesses must constantly listen and learn from their customers and the marketplace. We’ll provide the listening, and Cortico-X will provide the learning.”

“Attempts at transformation based on anything other than hard data are doomed to fail,” said Sujay Saha, the President of Cortico-X. “QuestionPro’s CX platform combined with their research panels and sentiment analysis produces remarkably rich datasets, serving as the foundation for any new product development or business transformation project.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .