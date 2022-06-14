Press Release

Nokia to help Wire 3 accelerate 10G broadband network build in Florida

Wire 3 is growing its network from Jacksonville to Miami

Automation offered by Nokia’s Altiplano broadband network controller key to rapid subscriber activation and service provisioning

Today, in Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced an FTTH deal with all-fiber service provider Wire 3. The Florida-based operator is rolling out a 10Gb/second network along Florida’s Atlantic Coast including the cities of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.

Wire 3 is growing its network from Jacksonville to Miami, with planned deployments in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River and St. Lucie counties. The deal includes fiber access nodes for the central office, fiber modems for customer homes, service routers, Wi-Fi gateways and Nokia’s Altiplano broadband network controller.

Jason Schreiber, Chief Technology Officer, Wire 3, said: “We are laser-focused on growth and want to get to 15,000 homes passed a month. When it comes to subscriber activation and service provisioning, automation will be key. We are using Nokia’s Altiplano platform which will be our main OSS Platform and all other systems will integrate and work through it.”

Ed Cholerton, President, Nokia North America, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected by Wire 3 for this exciting XGS-PON deployment. Not only will Wire 3 be able to bring market-leading broadband speeds to Florida residents today, but our Quillion chipset-powered kit can also support 25G PON on the same fiber, so Wire 3 can be confident that it can always offer the fastest speeds.”

The agreement includes:

Nokia ISAM FX series access node (Optical Line Terminal). Nokia ISAM FX is a high-capacity access node for massive scale fiber roll-outs. Usually located in telecom central office, it connects thousands of users via optical fiber, aggregates their broadband traffic and sends it deeper in the network. The fiber access node supports multiple fiber technologies including GPON, XGS-PON, 25GS-PON and Point-to-Point Ethernet to deliver a wide range of services with the best fit technology.



According to Dell’Oro, Nokia was the 2021 market share leader for XGS-PON equipment. Seven out of 10 fiber homes in the United States are served using Nokia FTTH kit The Altiplano Access Controller which offers a complete suite of network management as well as SDN control functions to automate, assure, visualize, optimize, and enhance broadband networks. Altiplano automates network lifecycle management activities, and provides operators a single pane of glass to manage the entire access network domain. It’s an open modular cloud-native micro-services based architecture with open APIs allows to integrate easily with OSS/BSS, IT and cloud platforms, and onboarding your own Applications.





Nokia Beacon 2 which provides a dual band AX1800 WiFi solution with Wi-Fi 6 that delivers maximum performance for end-users seeking intelligent, seamless whole home WiFi





Nokia 7750 Service Router delivers the high-performance, reliability and flexibility to support advanced broadband network gateway functions with simplified operations and to minimize service delivery time





About Wire 3

Wire 3 is dedicated to delivering fast, high bandwidth data services to their customers. Using fiber optic technology to ensure the fastest, most reliable internet connection possible, Wire 3 offers customers the flexibility and high-speed internet access they need, at an affordable price.

