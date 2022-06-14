CareMetx Announces Executive Leadership Updates to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Bethesda, Maryland, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jim Rowe joins as President and CEO, bringing more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology

Mark Hansan, Co-founder, to assume Executive Chairman role

CareMetx, LLC, a leading technology-enabled hub services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, today announced executive leadership updates as the senior team prepares the business for accelerated growth. Co-founder Mark Hansan, who has led as President and CEO for 11 years, has been named Executive Chairman. Jim Rowe, a seasoned healthcare technology leader, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Rowe brings extensive operational expertise to the company, including over 25 years of product development, commercialization and go-to-market strategy experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare technology space, with a track record of delivering industry-leading results at scale. Prior to joining CareMetx, Mr. Rowe served as President, Pharmacy and Affordability for CoverMyMeds, a division of McKesson. Previously, he served as President, McKesson Pharmacy Technology Solutions and President of McKesson’s Relay Health division.

“We are thrilled that Jim has joined CareMetx to lead us into the business’ next phase of tech-forward growth and expansion,” said Mark Hansan, who co-founded CareMetx in 2011 with Bob Dresing. “Jim is an outstanding operational leader who understands the complexity of the healthcare technology and services industry and shares our passion for helping patients get access to and benefit from innovative therapies. I am pleased to dedicate my time as Executive Chairman to helping Jim succeed as our new CEO, as Bob did as a valuable mentor to me.”

“I am excited to join Mark and the entire CareMetx team in helping to shape the future of patient access,” said Jim Rowe. “I have long admired CareMetx as the company has worked towards its vision to reimagine the Hub industry, serving as trusted partners to both clients and patients. I am energized to now be leading such a talented team through the next chapter of transformation and growth. I look forward to furthering CareMetx’s patient-first mission to make access to critical therapies even more seamless and cost-effective.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services company facilitating patient access and adherence to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CareMetx leverages a digital front-end, proprietary automation, an integrated platform and best-in-industry call center services to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.