Bimbo Bakeries USA Publishes 2021 Diversity, Equity & Belonging Report

HORSHAM, Pa., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) today published its 2021 Diversity, Equity & Belonging report, Our Foundation of Belonging. It highlights BBU’s 2021 accomplishments in its strategic framework of Workforce, Workplace and Marketplace and introduces three-year goals and commitments. Bimbo Bakeries USA is a proud part of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company, who is committed to advancing Diversity, Equity and Belonging in all 33 countries where it operates.



BBU’s 2021 Diversity, Equity & Belonging Report acknowledges the work accomplished since establishing a Diversity, Equity & Belonging function in early 2021. Highlights from the report include:

Racial Equity Action Council ( REAC) : In 2021, BBU’s REAC influenced the company’s efforts to renew people practices, create a culture of Belonging, and promote racial equity in our communities.





( : In 2021, BBU’s REAC influenced the company’s efforts to renew people practices, create a culture of Belonging, and promote racial equity in our communities. Recruiting Enhancements : BBU expanded its diverse slate requirements to include diversity in both gender and race, as well as added its head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging in recruitment strategy and candidate debrief meetings.





: BBU expanded its diverse slate requirements to include diversity in both gender and race, as well as added its head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging in recruitment strategy and candidate debrief meetings. Associate Development : All salaried associates are now required to take at least 1.5 hours of Racial Equity Strategy Training (REST) annually to continue BBU’s commitment to educate its associates on topics related to its Diversity, Equity & Belonging strategy.





: All salaried associates are now required to take at least 1.5 hours of Racial Equity Strategy Training (REST) annually to continue BBU’s commitment to educate its associates on topics related to its Diversity, Equity & Belonging strategy. Marketing : To reflect the marketplace it serves, BBU pledged to ensure diversity and equity across its marketing, inviting BBU’s Racial Equity Action Council into the company’s marketing assets review process.





: To reflect the marketplace it serves, BBU pledged to ensure diversity and equity across its marketing, inviting BBU’s Racial Equity Action Council into the company’s marketing assets review process. Community Partnerships : In 2021, the company invested $1 million to national and local organizations dedicated to furthering the education, financial well-being and health of Black and minority Americans.





: In 2021, the company invested $1 million to national and local organizations dedicated to furthering the education, financial well-being and health of Black and minority Americans. Supplier Diversity: BBU introduced a Supplier Diversity Program to partner with vendors with diverse experience, viewpoints and backgrounds.



“Our Foundation of Belonging Report highlights the progress of our past and our Diversity, Equity & Belonging path for the future,” said Fred Penny, president of Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Recognizing we have much more work to do, we have established goals and commitments for the next three years to ensure that we remain results-oriented. Our goals are ambitious because we know that Bimbo Bakeries USA can be a leader in Diversity, Equity & Belonging.”

Among Bimbo Bakeries USA’s three-year goals are increasing representation in all levels of its workforce, providing Diversity, Equity & Belonging educational programming and trainings for all associates, and expanding supplier diversity.

“We are committed to building a workforce, creating a work environment and establishing a meaningful presence in the marketplace that actively promotes Diversity and Equity, and ultimately achieves Belonging for our associates and within our communities,” said Nikki Lang, Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging at Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Read the full report.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®. Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo (BMV: BIMBOA) is a leader in the global bakery industry. With more than 135 thousand associates, in 2019 it reported 15 billion dollars in sales. The Group has 197 production plants and about 1,700 Sales Centers strategically located in 32 countries around the world, across 4 continents. It produces more than 13 thousand items under more than 100 prestigious and recognized umbrella brands in categories such as sliced bread, buns and toast. It also has a broad distribution network in the countries where it is present and one of the largest in the Americas. In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, Grupo Bimbo was the only Mexican company recognized as one of the 135 most ethical companies in the world according to the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2020, a list prepared by The Ethisphere Institute. Grupo Bimbo is listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) as BIMBOA. For more information about Grupo Bimbo, visit: www.grupobimbo.com. Look for us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrupoBimbo and Twitter: @Grupo_Bimbo.

Media Contact:

John Reynolds

610-228-0730

john.reynolds@buchananpr.com