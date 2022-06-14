Cofense PDR Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

New Award Makes Cofense’s Comprehensive Security Platform Available to Federal, State and Local Agencies

LEESBURG, VA. and RESTON, Va., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cofense®, the leading provider of Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) solutions and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added Cofense’s products to its GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), making the company’s end-to-end email security platform widely available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

Cofense’s enterprise security program protects agencies from malware threats, ransomware, and other scams that routinely bypass traditional email security platform, such as secure email gateways (SEGs). With insights from a global network of millions of users, their phishing detection and response (PDR) platform delivers strategies and tools to efficiently mitigate threats in minutes by combining the power of crowdsourced intelligence and automated technology. Cofense also offers education and simulations to train employees to recognize and report phishing attempts. To ensure the strongest defense, Cofense encourages Government agencies to layer their email security strategy to combat evolving threats.

“With over 90% of cyber attacks starting with an email, it’s imperative that all organizations have access to a comprehensive FedRAMP Moderate email security program that can detect, protect and respond to this evolving threat landscape,” said Brandi Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Cofense. “This partnership is the next step in our commitment to the public sector as we are excited to provide Federal agencies with top-of-the-line solutions to address all email security threats through our work with Carahsoft and its reseller partners.”

Carahsoft’s Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) is an IT procurement contract vehicle that provides government customers’ state-of-the-art IT products, solutions, and services needed to serve the public. In addition to the GSA MAS contract, Cofense is also available on Carahsoft’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, The Quilt and several state-specific contracts. Cofense solutions are also available through Carahsoft’s reseller partner contracts including TX-DIR.

“As government phishing attacks continue to increase at a rapid pace, the expanded availability of Cofense’s FedRAMP-authorized solutions is well timed. Cofense’s solutions meet the FedRAMP Moderate Authorization providing over 300 controls which are vital to protect agencies’ systems,” said Alex Whitworth, Sales Director who manages the Cofense at Carahsoft. “With the Cofense platform now available on GSA through Carahsoft and our reseller partners, the Public Sector has streamlined access to advanced AI-based automation solutions to protect their agencies against phishing attacks.”

Enriched with robust threat intelligence from the Cofense Phishing Defense Center (PDC), which analyzes millions of user-reported emails, Cofense’s 2022 Annual State of Phishing Report found that more than 67% of phishing attempts reported by end users are credential phish. Catching and removing these emails before an employee even faces a phish in their inbox is critical for the success of today's security programs.This makes Cofense’s security program which provides comprehensive email protection, attack response and threat insights invaluable to protecting critical environments, such as Federal Government infrastructure.

Cofense is available through Carahsoft’s Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F and additional State, Local, and Education Contracts. For more information, contact the Cofense team at Carahsoft at (888)-662-2724 or Cofense@carahsoft.com.

About Cofense

Cofense® is the leading provider of phishing detection and response solutions. Designed for enterprise organizations, the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) platform leverages a global network of over 30 million people actively reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. When deploying the full suite of Cofense solutions, organizations can educate employees on how to identify and report phish, detect phish in their environment and respond quickly to remediate threats. With seamless integration into most major TIPs, SIEMs, and SOARs, Cofense solutions easily align with existing security ecosystems. Across a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers, including defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, Cofense understands how to improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise. For additional information, please visit www.cofense.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Henry Ruff

hruff@golaunchtech.com

443-504-2331

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com