UNCLE Credit Union Welcomes Executive to Consumer Lending Division

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, celebrating its 65th Anniversary serving four counties in the Central and Tri-Valley, is welcoming Travis Anway to join their executive leadership team as Vice President of Consumer Lending.



Travis joins UNCLE Credit Union after spending over 20 years in financial services, with his most recent experience as Vice President of Lending at Mission City Federal Credit Union in Santa Clara. Prior to his time with Mission City Federal, Travis started his career in Michigan as a Personal Banker exceling his way to Vice President.

“The addition of Travis to our executive team is an exciting move for the credit union. Our lending division needed additional leadership to achieve continued success, and Travis has the experience and skills to take UNCLE to the next level. We are thrilled to have him here, and we look forward to his contributions to our team,” says Harold Roundtree, UNCLE’s CEO and President.

Travis’ focus with UNCLE will be to continue to build a successful consumer lending team, strategic planning and execution, along with relationship building with UNCLE’s employees and members.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $650+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 32,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one sales office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

