Judge Robert Moss Joins Judicate West Neutral Roster in Southern California

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Robert J. Moss, formerly of the Orange County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Orange County office, he is available as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge for matters throughout the state.



“Judge Moss has developed an incredible reputation with lawyers who opposed him as a civil litigator or appeared before him on the bench. His courtroom was a low-stress environment where lawyers loved to try cases, which is likely to make him a popular choice among Judicate West clients,” said Alan Brutman, Judicate West’s President. “His depth of experience, work ethic, compassion, and people skills are going to serve him well in bringing matters to resolution. We’re thrilled to add Judge Moss to our roster.”

With nearly 50 years of legal experience, Judge Moss recently retired after two decades on the Orange County Superior Court bench, serving as Supervising Judge of the Civil Panel and on the Complex Litigation Panel, overseeing complex and general civil matters. He has presided over a wide variety of civil cases, including class actions, personal injury, business litigation, employment law, medical malpractice, and governmental entity cases.

During his judicial tenure, Judge Moss was also a member of the Judicial Council and served on a variety of Council Advisory Committees, including Civil and Small Claims, Appellate, and Technology. He also served as an instructor at the Judicial College. Prior to his 2002 appointment, Judge Moss was in private practice in Orange County for 30 years specializing in civil litigation for both plaintiffs and defendants.

Judge Moss is a long-time member and former president of the Orange County Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). He is also a member of the American College of Business Court Judges. In the broader Orange County community, Judge Moss has served as President of the Board of Trustees for the Orange County Public Library.

Recognized for his dedication to the legal community, Judge Moss is the recipient of the George Francis Civility Award from the Orange County Chapter of ABOTA (2010); the Jerrold Oliver Award from the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association; and the “Judge of the Year Award” from the Orange County Chapter of ABOTA (2005).

Judge Moss holds a J.D. from Loyola University School of Law (1973) and his undergraduate degree from University of California, Irvine (1968).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:

Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com