Hoylu AB (publ) announces outcome of the directed convertible notes issue that was resolved by the annual general meeting on June 10, 2022

As announced in the bulletin that was published after the annual general meeting held on June 10, 2022, the meeting resolved to carry out a directed convertible notes issue in accordance with the proposal made by shareholder Alden AS towards certain investors. The directed convertible notes issue was subscribed to approximately 89,8 per cent corresponding to a total amount of SEK 13,473,347.

The convertible loan notes have been subscribed to a total of SEK 13,473,347 by Fougner Invest AS (controlled by Reidar Fougner), Trellevika Invest AS (controlled by Reidar Fougner's wife), Fredrik Fougner (son of Reidar Fougner), TTC Invest AS (controlled by Fredrik Urbanski), Skadi AS (controlled by Hans Othar Blix), Windchange Invest AB (controlled by Johan Lindqvist), Baklid Invest AS (controlled by Truls Baklid) and CeWi Invest AS (controlled by Karl Wiersholm). The reason for deviating from the shareholders’ pre-emption rights is to enable investments in the company from the board members Reidar Fougner, Fredrik Urbanski, Hans Othar Blix, Johan Lindqvist, and members of the company’s management, Truls Baklid, and Karl Wiersholm and to achieve alignment with the Company’s shareholders. Furthermore, the company can raise capital in a time- and cost-efficient manner through a directed issue.

The previously announced loan agreement provided by Baklid Invest AS has now been settled by way of set-off in which Baklid Invest AS has been allocated convertible loan notes equivalent to SEK 3,000,000.

The convertible loan notes mature on October 31, 2022, and carry an annual interest rate of six (6) per cent. The conversion price for new shares is set at SEK 1.00 and the holder of the convertible instrument has the right to ask for conversion of whole or part of its claim to new shares in the company commencing on the date of the registration of the issue and up until October 31, 2022.

Share capital, shares and dilution

Upon on full conversion of the convertible loan notes in the directed issue to Investors (excluding accrued interest) the share capital will increase by approximately SEK by issue of 13,473,347 new shares. The dilution for existing shareholders amounts to a maximum of approximately 12.8 per cent.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Important information

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22:00 CEST on June 14, 2022.