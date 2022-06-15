OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sabio Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading technology provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sabio Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Sabio Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SABOF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to be part of the OTCQX® Best Market, the highest market tier of OTC markets,” stated Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and founder of Sabio. “Our graduation marks an important milestone in our Company's history. We are pleased to now provide both current and potential shareholders the opportunity to participate in our growth story over a U.S. platform.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Sabio Holdings Inc.

Sabio Holdings Inc. is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising areas of connected TV (“CTV”) and over-the-top (“OTT”) streaming, where viewership in 2022 is expected to rise to over 221 million users in the United States CTV market alone[1]. Sabio’s full CTV/OTT technology stack and services enable global distribution and monetizes and provides analytics for content creator CTV/OTT apps and the brands and agencies that want to partner with them. Sabio’s wholly owned subsidiary, Vidillion Corp. (“Vidillion”), is a CTV/OTT technology pioneer (whose business was acquired subsequent to year-end 2021) that creates and distributes ad-supported CTV/OTT apps on platforms such as Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire, Disney + and others. In addition, the Company’s wholly owned Sabio, Inc. subsidiary works with major brands and agencies, through its propriety Demand Side Platform (DSP) and ad server, to provide targeted campaign solutions to top agencies and the brands they represent by filling the ad slots in Vidillion and other non-Vidillion CTV/OTT apps. Lastly, its wholly owned AppScience, Inc. (“App Science”) subsidiary, powered by its App Science™ Data Management Platform (“DMP”), has pioneered a privacy compliant, non-cookie cross screen household graph of 55 million validated homes that connects insights between mobile apps, CTV/OTT apps and podcast data, along with other data points designed to better understand consumer behaviors at scale.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com