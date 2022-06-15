Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions  

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Lotta Vuoristo 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:16186/4/4
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:June 14, 2022
Nature of the transaction:Acceptance of a stock option
 
Instrument:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
  
Instrument name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation option right 2022A
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 57,100 Unit price: 0.0 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(1): Volume: 57,100
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

0.0 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)