Global Malaria Vaccine Market to Surpass US$ 357.95 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Key trends in market include increasing fund raising activities to support malaria vaccine are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In December 2021, The Board of Gavi, the vaccine alliance approved an investment to support the malaria vaccine introduction, procurement and delivery for Gavi-eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa in 2022-2025. An initial investment of US$ 155.7 million for 2022-2025 will initiate the implementation of this additional tool in the combat against malaria.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global malaria vaccine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period due to increasing burden of malaria which is expected to drive the global malaria vaccine market growth over the forecast period. For instance, According to World Health Organization’s World malaria report, there were an estimated 241 million malaria cases and 627 000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2020.

Among Agent, Plasmodium Falciparum segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global malaria vaccine market in 2022, owing to high prevalence of Plasmodium falciparum malaria, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information in August 2021, Infection with Plasmodium Falciparum is being accounted for more than 90% of the world’s malaria mortality and therefore remains an important threat to public health on a global scale.

On the basis of vaccine type, Pre-Erythrocytic is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global malaria vaccine market over the forecast period due to increase in launch of malaria vaccine. For instance, in October 2021, GlaxoSmithKline is a science-led global healthcare company, announced that the company’s RTS,S, is a vaccine that acts against Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa, can now be made available to children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Malaria Vaccine Market are GlaxoSmithKline, Nobelpharma, Sanaria, CellFree Sciences, VLP Therapeutics LLC, Sumaya Biotech, BioNTech, and Precigen, Inc

Market segmentation:

Global Malaria vaccine Market, By Agent : Plasmodium Falciparum Plasmodium Vivax Anopheles Species

Global Malaria vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type : Pre-Erythrocytic Erythrocytic Multi-antigen

Global Malaria vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel : Public Private

Global Malaria vaccine Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



