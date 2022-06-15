Aware to Exhibit Secure, Fraud-Resistant Mobile Authentication Solutions at ID4Africa 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics will be demonstrating the benefits of its mobile passwordless authentication solutions during this year’s ID4Africa conference, taking place from June 15-16 in Marrakech, Morocco. Aware representatives will be onsite to provide mobile network operators and event attendees in-person demonstrations of its fraud-resistant, mobile-based authentication technologies, illustrating how SIM cards and mobile transactions can be significantly protected through the use of biometric authentication.



The importance of securing the mobile onboarding and authentication process from the ever-increasing threat of identity theft, data breaches and SIM card fraud has never been higher. The Knomi® mobile biometric authentication framework from Aware brings a new level of security to these processes, protecting both companies and users from these rising threats. Serving as a strong, secure and frictionless password-free authentication solution, Knomi helps providers ensure fraud-resistant SIM card registration and mobile transaction processing.

“With the rates of both mobile transactions and fraud increasing rapidly at the same time around the globe, the time has come for a passwordless authentication solution that customers find convenient,” said Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer. “We are proud to offer our Knomi solution to mobile network operators and telecommunications providers as a highly secure authentication alternative to the password. We have long supported ID4Africa and look forward to helping them establish advanced identity solutions for their region.”

Visit Aware at Booth C11 anytime during the event between June 15-16 for a live demonstration of the Knomi platform. Information will also be available for Aware’s entire portfolio of identity and authentication solutions, including the AwareABIS automated biometric identification system and BioSP, a leading biometric middleware solution.

About ID4Africa and How to Connect with Aware

ID4Africa was created to aid the development of robust and responsible identity ecosystems in Africa. The event is driven by the need to establish identity for all as a practical necessity to enabling inclusive access to services across the continent.

ID4Africa attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth C11 at the Movenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi in Marrakech, Morocco.

Those that are unable to attend ID4Africa can learn more on Aware’s website here.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

