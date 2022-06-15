Lantheus Announces Promotion of Paul Blanchfield to Chief Operating Officer

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), today announced two key management promotions. Paul Blanchfield has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will continue to report to Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. In addition, Dottie Barr has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Technical Operations (SVP, Mfg & Tech Ops) and will report to Paul Blanchfield. Both promotions are effective immediately.



“We are confident that elevating Paul and Dottie to these roles will maximize their talents and enable us to continue to execute on our strategic purpose to Find, Fight, and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes,” commented Mary Anne Heino, Lantheus President and CEO. “With their expertise in commercial excellence and complex manufacturing and supply chains, both Paul and Dottie have been instrumental in the stellar performance of our business to date. They have consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and results-driven and long-term strategic thinking, while always putting patients first.”

Mr. Blanchfield joined Lantheus as Chief Commercial Officer in January 2020. Together with his team, he successfully launched the Company’s PSMA PET imaging agent for prostate cancer; continued to grow the Company’s microbubble franchise; and led the commercial team through the changing COVID-19 environment. In his new role, Mr. Blanchfield will have responsibility for Commercial, Manufacturing and Technical Operations, Quality, and Corporate Communications. Prior to Lantheus, he worked at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. where he served as the Head of the U.S. Immunology Business Unit and managed a multi-billion-dollar P&L covering multiple rare disease products. Prior to Takeda, Mr. Blanchfield worked at Shire Plc for almost six years across several different roles, including as the Head of U.S. Immunology, General Manager of Nordic-Baltics, Head of Corporate Strategy, and Chief of Staff to the CEO. Mr. Blanchfield started his career at McKinsey & Company, where he focused on health care, marketing, and sales. He earned an MBA/MA in Education from Stanford University and an AB in Economics from Duke University.

Ms. Barr joined Lantheus more than five years ago to lead Lantheus’ Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Under her leadership, the Company completed the commissioning of GENESIS, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility; integrated and improved the manufacturing process and facility in Somerset, NJ; built out the supply chain for the Company’s PSMA PET imaging agent; and navigated through on-site challenges associated with the global pandemic. In her new role, Ms. Barr will have responsibility for Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Employee Health and Safety, Engineering and Facilities, and Manufacturing Technology and Development. Ms. Barr came to Lantheus from T2 Biosystems where she was Vice President, Supply Chain, Materials and Logistics. Prior to her role at T2, she was with Haemonetics for 22 years where she held roles of increasing responsibilities, including VP, Global Planning and Logistics. Ms. Barr earned an MBA from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and holds a BS in Economics from Framingham State University.

