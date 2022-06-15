Wrap Announces Endorsement from the National De-escalation Training Center for its BolaWrap Technology

TEMPE, Ariz., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced an official endorsement from the National De-escalation Training Center (NDTC) for the Company’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint technology.

The NDTC is the nation’s recognized leader in situational de-escalation and use-of-force incidents in law enforcement. Their vision is to create the opportunity for positive outcomes during police-citizen interactions.

“As the national leader in de-escalation training, the National De-escalation Training Center has determined that it is appropriate to endorse BolaWrap as a valuable tool for law enforcement officers. As a highly visible non-profit organization, we are very cautious in making any endorsement, however BolaWrap provides such a significant advancement and contribution to safe and effective de-escalation in certain circumstances, that it warrants this endorsement. The device can safely and remotely restrain individuals while reducing or eliminating the need to use force,” said NDTC Chairman and CEO, Dr. Patrick Guarnieri.

“This endorsement reflects our ongoing commitment to be innovative and at the forefront of preventing escalation where possible. Wrap is honored to be endorsed by the nation’s leading training source for uses of force and situational de-escalation,” commented Wrap CEO, TJ Kennedy.

About the National De-escalation Training Center

The National De-escalation Training Center (NDTC) is a non-profit organization. It is structured as a national network of Regional Training Centers that delivers de-escalation training on a local and regional basis to various law enforcement agencies. NDTC uses standardized, evidence based, best practices throughout its network of centers. NDTC is also in the process of developing a crowd control curriculum and a law enforcement only Hostage Negotiation Division. The NDTC online library contains hundreds of scholarly articles on de-escalation and related topics.



About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.



Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



Connect with Wrap:

Wrap on Facebook

Wrap on Twitter

Wrap on LinkedIn



Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.



Contact:

Paul M. Manley

VP – Investor Relations

(612) 834-1804

pmanley@wrap.com

Media Contact: media@wrap.com