TestEquity Now Offers Interconnects, Wires, and Cables from Io Audio Technologies

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that interconnects, wires, and cables from Io Audio Technologies are in stock and ready to ship.



Io Audio Technologies, a division of Knight Electronics, Inc offers robust solutions for interconnects, wire and cable, and cable assemblies as well as a wide range of accessories.

"Io Audio Technologies designs products that cover many of our customers’ needs,” said Scott Maclin, VP EPS Product Management at TestEquity. “The high quality and robust solutions offered as well as their product availability make bringing on the line a no-brainer. Beyond the entertainment, broadcasting, and communications industries, Io’s products are found in agriculture, industrial controls, and consumer products.”

"TestEquity’s reputation in the world of electronics test and measurement and production supplies speaks for itself," said Victoria Knight, VP Marketing at Io Audio Technologies. "Everything comes down to delivering the strongest, clearest signals."

With domestic engineering support for many applications, Io Audio Technologies is a one supplier solution for critical interconnect, wires, and cable needs.

For more details, visit TestEquity.com.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Io Audio Technologies

Io Audio Technologies manufactures a broad line of wire, cable, and interconnect products that meet the needs of customers around the globe. With over 40 years of interconnect and cable assembly experience, Io delivers the highest quality cables, connectors, and accessories for a wide range of industries and applications. No matter your need, our outstanding, worldwide support network of industry experts will help determine the best product for your application or aid in the creation of custom-made designs. As a TUV certified ISO 9001:2015 manufacturer headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Io Audio Technologies is committed to manufacturing excellence and best-in-class service.

