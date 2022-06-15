The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is thrilled to announce the Small Business Expo 2022 in association with Caary Capital, a two-day virtual event for small business owners and entrepreneurs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2022 is powered by CanadianSME, a leading podium for small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada. It is a two-day virtual event exclusively designed for Canadian small and mid-sized enterprises. This event is taking place on June 29-30, 2022.



The CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2022 is a continuation of their dedication to supporting Canadian SMEs. The theme of Small Business Expo 2022 is "Resilience, Recovery, and Reinvention."

The Small Business expo 2022 will welcome numerous experts sitting on an esteemed panel to conduct a meaningful discussion on various topics. We are also featuring an exclusive panel discussion by our presenting partner Caary Capital "The credit you deserve: Underserved SMEs are the hottest segment in fintech," where experts like Corinne Pohlmann, Senior Vice President of National Affairs, Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), Glenn Fraser, Senior Vice President, Private Enterprise at MNP and John MacKinlay, CEO of Caary Capital in this panel will discuss the "stay awakes" for this segment, the new models emerging to appropriately serve them and the opportunities and challenges of new and emerging fintech solutions.

Some of the important topics we will cover include creating an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem, digital transformation and its importance, women's entrepreneurship, cloud technology, entrepreneurial resilience during challenging times, and the future of e-commerce and retail.

Some of the panellists include; Maria Luisa Boyce, Vice President of UPS Canada, Faye Pang, Country Manager and Max Nokhrin, Canada Partnerships Lead at Xero, Lissa Ricci, Head of Sales, Small Business Solutions at Cisco, Shenela Tavarayan, Retail Commerce, Senior Manager at Interac Corp, Tessa Anaya, Content Analyst at Capterra Canada and Maurizio Patarnello, CEO of Flow Water. All the panellists are experts in their respective fields to provide detailed information and help small business owners. Attending these sessions will be highly beneficial for all entrepreneurs, especially those still finding their feet in this industry.

In addition, you will get an amazing opportunity to hear from, Minister Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business & Economic Development, Paul Gaspar, Director of Small Business at UPS Canada, Rocco Rossi, President and CEO at Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Tabatha Bull, President & CEO of Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business as they deliver their welcome remarks at the event.

This year's expo will be something you don't want to miss! We have a fantastic line-up of keynotes that will make this event unforgettable. Who knows, maybe this is what your business always needed! Create an opportunity for yourself and grow with us! Paul Gaspar, Director of Small Business at UPS Canada, will review trends in international trade, supply chain management, and international goods movement to get past complexities with knowledge and preparation for SMEs to grow in new markets. "Small- and medium-sized organizations are particularly vulnerable" join this live and interactive keynote with Sai Huda, the chairman and CEO of CyberCatch.

What matters most to you and your business by Tony Chapman, Tony will choose some of his favourite audio clips from the show and share stories and life lessons that matter to small business owners, inspiring you to do more and be more. Duncan Sinclair, Chair of Deloitte Canada & Chile, will speak on how the combination of trust and courage helps to foster and mobilize a culture of business purpose and how it's only by harnessing this sense of purpose that we can address the most pressing issues our world is facing. Finally, discover how to leverage software and technology trends to adapt to your industry's evolving challenges through Capterra Canada's keynote presentation by Eleanor Pitcher; currently, the Canadian Market Specialist at Capterra to learn more.

The CanadianSME Small Business Expo is thankful to its sponsors and partners, including Caary, the presenting partner; UPS, the exclusive shipping partner; Xero, the platinum partner; Deloitte and Capterra, as the silver partners, CyberCatch as the keynote sponsor on Cybersecurity and Star Quality Private Investigation and Jelly Marketing and PR as supporting partners.

CanadianSME Small Business Expo's assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises is unparalleled. When it comes to propelling young and budding entrepreneurs to greater heights, they pull out all the stops in providing them with ideal networking opportunities to help their businesses grow.

About Small Business Expo 2022;

The CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 is the podium where business owners will get an unmissable chance to connect with over 2,000 industry professionals from across the country.

For more information, visit www.smeexpo.ca

