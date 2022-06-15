TC Transcontinental launches its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan, reflecting its commitment to building a sustainable and prosperous future

English French

MONTREAL, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is proud to announce the release of its new 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan, Building our Future. Recognized earlier this year as the 16th most sustainable corporation in the world in the renowned Corporate Knights’ Global 100 Sustainable Corporations ranking, TC Transcontinental strives to build a future that is green, inclusive, innovative, sustainable, united, and responsible.



The new plan focuses on five major themes that will guide the Corporation’s actions over the next four years: greener growth, an inclusive and safe environment, innovative and sustainable products, community involvement, and responsible governance and business practices.

“As a family business, we are building for the long term,” said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board. “Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has been engrained in TC Transcontinental's DNA since its beginning and is an integral part of our growth strategy, particularly in terms of developing sustainable products. It is underpinned by rigorous governance, as well as our values and culture of diversity and inclusion. As such, we are meeting our customers’ needs and our investors’ long-term value creation objectives while also contributing to the welfare of our communities.”

Peter Brues, President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “Our message to our stakeholders is clear: we are committed to playing a leadership role in building a more sustainable future. Our coworkers are key to our success, and by leveraging our team’s skills and manufacturing expertise, we will improve our safety and environmental performance. With our focus on innovation, supported by our talented R&D team and significant investments in this area, we are helping accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge and sustainable solutions."

“We are proud of this 2025 plan, which marks another milestone in our Corporate Social Responsibility journey,” said Magali Depras, Chief of Strategy and CSR. “Following an extensive consultation process last year, we have aligned our targets with our stakeholders’ expectations and major industry trends, including the creation of a circular economy and the reduction of greenhouse gases.”

TC Transcontinental is also releasing its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Progress Report, which caps off its 2019-2021 three-year plan, Acting Together. Over this period, the Corporation has reduced its incident frequency rate by half, decreased its greenhouse gas emissions by 10%, and exceeded its gender diversity goals.

The 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan is available in English, French and Spanish.

The 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is available in English, French and Spanish.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

