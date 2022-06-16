CN Receives Strike Notice from Union Representing Signals and Communications Employees in Canada

English French

MONTREAL, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) confirmed today that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which represents approximately 750 employees in Canada, has given the Company a 72-hour notice of its intention to strike as of 11:00 AM Eastern Time on June 18, 2022.



CN has negotiated with the union in good faith and will continue to do so. The Company has also offered to resolve the remaining differences, which are predominantly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration. CN remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached without a labour disruption.

However, should the union move forward with a strike, CN has prepared and is ready to implement an operational contingency plan. This plan would ensure a normal level of continued safe operations as long as required.



