Suominen extends the maturity of its revolving credit facility by one year

Suominen signed in July 2020 a syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million with a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options. Suominen has now agreed on the utilization of the second option, extending the maturity of the facility to July 2025. The facility is undrawn as of June 16, 2022.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

