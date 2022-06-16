Climb Channel Solutions Promotes Tim Popovich to President

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), promoted Tim Popovich from Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations to President of Climb Channel Solutions North America. With over 18 years of service at Climb and even more in the IT channel Tim Popovich has truly climbed the ladder of success. Tim was hired in 2003 as a Sales Associate rising through the ranks with 6 additional titles before his promotion to President.

The company culture at Climb focuses on being humble, working hard, and continuing to learn and striving for the next level of success. Climb encourages and expects all their employees to look for their path and to never give up.

“When I sat down with the BOD and Climb leadership to discuss who would be the best candidate to take on the role of President here at Climb the only person that came to mind was Tim Popovich,” says Dale Foster, CEO. “Tim's leadership, commitment to the channel, tenacity, and empathy are the perfect skill set for his new role. I am looking forward to working with Tim in his role as President and driving the success of Climb Channel Solutions!”

Tim Popovich has influenced and left his mark in all aspects and areas of Climb, and it shows in his relationships with his colleagues.

Michael Byrnes, Director of Inside Sales – West, states, “Tim is a consummate professional, melding a keen business acumen and dedicated work ethic with a straightforward communication approach. Climb Channel Solutions is poised to see continued success under his tutelage, and I wish him nothing but the best in the position.”

Tim’s persistence and follow-through are evident in all the team members he works with. From the executive team down to the latest Sales Associate hired, Tim has earned the respect of everyone he works with.

“Working with Tim over the past 15 years I have seen what a talented leader he is. Tim constantly motivates and inspires his team to do more and achieve their best. With his teamwork, collaboration, and diligence there are only great things ahead for us here at Climb and I am excited to continue this journey with him as President of Climb!” says Erin King, Director of Premier Accounts.

Hiring within the company has been a value of Climb Channel Solutions from the beginning. Knowing and understanding several aspects of the IT channel from an entry level position to an executive level provides the important insights needed for success in this IT environment.

“I am thrilled to have been a contributor to the success of Climb Channel Solutions for almost 20 years and plan to continue to use the same ambition, initiative, collaboration, direction, and humility to take the success of this fantastic company to the next level,” says newly promoted Tim Popovich. “Thank you to the leadership at Climb for believing in me and I look forward to a successful future for Climb Channel Solutions!”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 949-200-4603

WSTG@elevate-ir.com