Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Expands Connectivity with Ivans for Workers’ Compensation Business

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies has expanded its relationship to extend Workers’ Compensation lines connectivity via the Ivans Distribution Platform. Connecting to the platform creates a single submissions interface for quote data collection via insurtechs and agency management systems.

“We are happy to work with Ivans on an API for Workers’ Compensation connecting to various agents for real-time quoting,” said Dave Simmons, Senior Vice President of Sales at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies.

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the Ivans solution supports both straight-through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention.

“True industry connectivity has been held back by the need for carriers and MGAs to individually connect to each insurtech and agency management system partner,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “The Ivans Distribution Platform provides the one-to-many connection that carriers require to connect to thousands of agents on various platforms, making work easier between the carrier and agents and creating opportunities for all to win more business.”

The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD or to apply to be an agent visit https://www.guard.com.