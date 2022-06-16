INFRAGISTICS LAUNCHES DESIGN-TO-CODE APP BUILDER™ ON-PREM

Cranbury, NJ, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the software company responsible for the UI and UX solutions powering applications for the world’s largest enterprises and software developers, today announced the launch of App Builder™ On-Prem. App Builder is a cloud-based, drag & drop tool that enables UI designers and developers to collaborate in a single working environment to speed app creation from design to code. The on-premise edition of the widely adopted tool can now be used by large scale designer-developer teams, as well as developer-only enterprise teams.

The biggest challenge in app development today is streamlining app creation from design to code. According to a recent Infragistics survey, only 23% of developers work with a design team – leaving more than 3 out of 4 developers to also act as UI designers. Seventy percent (70%) of developers say that working with HTML/CSS and designing screens slows them down the most in terms of web app building.

To create mission critical enterprise apps, low-code apps must prioritize user experience (UX) by beginning the app creation process with user interface (UI) design. App Builder achieves this by bringing together the core components of the app creation process. App Builder is included with the Ignite UI for Angular and Blazor web-based toolkits and eliminates the complexity of user interface design and development so developers can build business apps up to 80% faster.

App Builder On-Prem offers all the features and benefits of the cloud version of the App Builder software. The product brings the low-code tool to enterprise organizations that have not approved the use of cloud-based SaaS solutions or those with sensitive design work that can’t go beyond a company’s firewall. It can be installed on an organization’s server and behind its server firewall. It is runnable on any infrastructure and accessible only by internal personnel, ensuring data and designs are safe from any outside influence.

The release of App Builder On-Prem is part of Infragistics’ Ultimate 22.1 rollout, which includes new design-to-code features and capabilities for both versions of App Builder, including:

OpenAPI / Swagger Support - Easily connect Swagger definitions for Web APIs or Entity Framework models to App Builder, offering live access to real data (cloud-based or localhost), or auto-generated mock data based on schemas in app design. This live data access support builds on the OData & JSON data binding features shipped earlier this year, allowing complete flexibility to connect to data during the app building process.

- Easily connect Swagger definitions for Web APIs or Entity Framework models to App Builder, offering live access to real data (cloud-based or localhost), or auto-generated mock data based on schemas in app design. This live data access support builds on the OData & JSON data binding features shipped earlier this year, allowing complete flexibility to connect to data during the app building process. Data Visualizations & Charts - With over a dozen Chart types to choose from, designers and developers can include updated visualizations in their apps to enable data & analytics in any screen. With a simple point and click, chart type, data series, colors and interactions can be customized for any type of data visualization experience in an app.

- With over a dozen Chart types to choose from, designers and developers can include updated visualizations in their apps to enable data & analytics in any screen. With a simple point and click, chart type, data series, colors and interactions can be customized for any type of data visualization experience in an app. Design System Updates - The Indigo.Design System, the backbone of App Builder, adds to the Material UI Kit with brand new UI Kits for Bootstrap, Fluent and Indigo. This gives design teams the ability to target any popular design system, customizable to the themes, screen parts and UI patterns that seamlessly handoff to App Builder for pixel-perfect apps and code generation for Angular or Blazor.

- The Indigo.Design System, the backbone of App Builder, adds to the Material UI Kit with brand new UI Kits for Bootstrap, Fluent and Indigo. This gives design teams the ability to target any popular design system, customizable to the themes, screen parts and UI patterns that seamlessly handoff to App Builder for pixel-perfect apps and code generation for Angular or Blazor. New Controls, Updated Code Generation - The App Builder Toolbox gets more than 10 new controls, including new data bound controls, new Navigation controls, plus updated and improved code-generation for both Blazor and Angular apps.

- The App Builder Toolbox gets more than 10 new controls, including new data bound controls, new Navigation controls, plus updated and improved code-generation for both Blazor and Angular apps. App Templates & Screen Layouts - A library of 12 App Templates and 15 Screen Layouts can kick-start app design and help build responsive pages in a single click. These new templates alleviate the hardest part of app development for developers - hand-coding responsive CSS for the web and creating complex, interactive layouts with real UI controls bound to real data.

“The launch of App Builder On-Prem will further expand on App Builder’s mission to streamline app creation, from design to code,” said Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, at Infragistics. “We’re continuing to push down barriers and launch innovative features so all developers and designers can accelerate app design and development–no matter where they work.”

App Builder is also included with Indigo.Design, a complete design-to-code platform that integrates UI prototyping, design systems, user testing, app building and code generation to eliminate design hand-offs and reduce costly iterations — enabling true UX design-development collaboration.

About Infragistics Ultimate

Infragistics Ultimate is the company’s flagship UX & UI product for design and development teams. Infragistics Ultimate provides new web development platforms like Blazor from Microsoft, standards-based Web Components and other exciting tools to developers who are looking to modernize legacy web products or driving digital transformation with desktop to web. Infragistics Ultimate 22.1 supports developers who are modernizing their app portfolios with the latest, most modern tools and technologies.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while its newest application, App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff. Infragistics’ clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

